Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood returning as judges for American Idol

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood are set to return to the judging panel for the next season of American Idol.

In July, producers at ABC announced that the music competition series had been renewed for a landmark 25th season.

While the judges weren't confirmed at the time, during Bryan's concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday night, the trio confirmed they had signed on again.

"Hello, Nashville. Look at this beautiful crowd. Now let me tell you something, some of my greatest friendships have started right here in Nashville, Tennessee. That includes you, Carrie and Luke. Do you want to share our secret?" began Richie, appearing via video link.

Meanwhile, Bryan and Underwood stood in front of the screen on the stage.

"I'm so surprised that I've been able to keep this secret. Are you ready, Carrie? We're coming back for the 25th season of American Idol!" the country music star declared.

Auditions for the show are underway, with the return of Idol Across America, and a nationwide open call taking place on 28 September.

It remains unclear when the popular show will air in 2027.

The news comes a few days after Richie's representative confirmed that he had undergone a procedure for atrial fibrillation, a common type of irregular heartbeat.

"The doctor said everything went perfectly," they commented. "Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon."

He is next scheduled to perform in Las Vegas in mid-October.