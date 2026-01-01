Tom Cruise compares his Digger transformation to a ballet

Tom Cruise has compared his transformation process for new movie Digger to a "ballet".

The actor is unrecognisable in the dark comedy thanks to the extensive use of prosthetics and a grey wig.

During an appearance on tonight's episode of The Graham Norton show, Cruise praised the special effects make-up team for their slick work in preparing him for each scene.

"Let me make it clear - none of that is me!" he laughed while discussing the prosthetics.

"The make-up was taking so long that I decided to get it down from six hours to one - it was like a ballet getting everything in place. It was just like Formula 1."

As he continued to discuss his makeover, the star joked about his desire to spend less time in the make-up chair.

"It was just like Formula 1. I had someone else hold the stopwatch!" he quipped.

Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, an ultra-wealthy eccentric oil tycoon, in the new movie.

While the star has portrayed a multitude of characters during his lengthy career, this project was unlike anything else he's experienced before.

"My character is outrageous and unpredictable. He says things that others may be thinking and never say," the 64-year-old star explained.

"It's a timeless story about power, greed, and ego framed in a very timely manner by Alejandro G. Iñárritu - one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. I've never read a script like it, and I have never seen a character like Digger," he continued.

Digger will be released in cinemas from 2 October.

The Graham Norton Show airs tonight on BBC One at 10.40pm and is also available to watch on BBC iPlayer.