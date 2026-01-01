Sienna Miller reveals spot fiancé Oli Green proposed

Sienna Miller has revealed the spot where her fiancé Oli Green proposed.

The actors confirmed their engagement in June, with Sienna, 44, photographed with what appeared to be a chunky diamond ring on her left hand.

Appearing on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show on Thursday, Miller revealed that Oli, 29, had popped the question during a walk in Central Park in New York.

"(We) went for a walk in Central Park, popped the old question," she said, joking that she was "not looking my best" as she had just had their second child.

She had no idea that Green planned to propose. " And when I kind of got the feeling something was up, I was like, 'Please God, not now'. I had the greasiest hair, sort of stains on the T-shirt. It was, yeah, it was full postpartum beauty."

Miller continued: "Yeah and then, 'Why is he being weird?' Suddenly, chat, chat and then quiet and a bit sweaty-palmed. I was like, 'Please God no'. I was like,'Ooo this is romantic.'"

The pair have been dating since 2021. Miller also revealed that they first met at a Halloween party while she was dressed as David Bowie, but it would take seven years before they got together.

"When we met, we didn't get together. And then seven years later at the same Halloween party, it was where we first smooched."

The couple share two children together, a daughter born in 2024 and a son born in May.

Miller is also the mother of a 13-year-old daughter, Marlowe, with her ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge.