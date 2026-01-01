Nick Cannon reveals which of his kids' mothers is his 'twin flame'

Nick Cannon has revealed which of his kids' mothers is his "twin flame".

The TV star has fathered children with six different women, including 15-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, but has told Us Weekly he doesn't have a "favourite" when it comes to co-parenting.

However, Cannon did single out one of the women in his life for her unwavering loyalty.

"I don't have favourites, but if I had to say the person who probably understands me the most would be Bre," he shared as he praised Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, the mother of his four-year-old son Legendary.

"There's a safe haven there. We call each other twin flames, because she accepts all of my s**t, and I accept everything that she is."

Tiesi mirrored Cannon's praise when she described the actor-and-comedian as the "best man, partner and most importantly father" during her Father's Day tribute earlier this year.

Cannon continued to show his appreciation for Tiesi during his interview, as he revealed the pair "just really get along".

"There becomes a closeness and a sense of understanding that I probably don't have with anybody else," Cannon explained.

"She's, like, a ride or die. If you about to go into a gunfight, that's who you want to have with you."

"As much as I say I don't have a favourite, she definitely holds a special place in my heart," he added of their open relationship.

The 45-year-old star is also father to sons Golden and Rise, and a daughter Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell; twin boys Zion and Zillion as well as daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa, a daughter called Onyx with LaNisha Cole, and a daughter named Halo with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon and Scott's son Zen died at the age of five months in 2021 after a battle with brain cancer.

When asked if he would consider getting married again, the Wild 'n Out star admitted it was unlikely as he "doesn't like the government" involved in his love life.