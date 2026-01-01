Miranda Kerr discusses depression following Orlando Bloom split

Miranda Kerr has revealed battling depression was an "odd" experience for her.

In the new episode of The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show podcast which aired on Thursday, the 43-year-old model discussed marriage, motherhood and her mental health crisis following her split from Orlando Bloom.

Describing herself as a "naturally joyful person", Kerr recalled struggling to stay positive in the wake of the break-up.

"Obviously my public divorce, separation with Orlando, that was something that was another challenging time. After we separated, I went through a little bit of like, depression," she recalled.

"And it was so odd for me because I'm a naturally joyful person. And like my mother would call me Giggly Gertrude. Like that was my name, my nickname as a kid because it was always very joyful and giggly," the Australian star continued.

Kerr and Bloom announced their separation in October 2013, having welcomed their son Flynn in January 2011.

As the Kora Organics founder continued to discuss the painful breakdown of her first marriage, she also recalled feeling conflicted about what was best for her child.

"The thought of being with someone and then having your life together and then that not being the case is something, you know, it was very challenging for me," she shared.

"But I knew that it was the right decision and we remained super friendly and close throughout it all and have put the needs of Flynn first before our own needs."

Kerr insisted she and Bloom have done "really well" co-parenting and have remained on good terms for the sake of their son.

She remains hopeful that other people to follow their lead if they are going through a similar experience.

"We can hopefully encourage other people to do the same and to put the children first and not your own hurt," the model added.

Kerr married Evan Spiegel in 2017 and shares three sons with the Snapchat co-founder.