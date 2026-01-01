Sandra Bullock wants to make another comedy movie: 'Bring the funny back'

Sandra Bullock wants to "bring the funny back" with a new comedy movie.

The Oscar-winning actress is known for her performances in hit comedies such as 2000's Miss Congeniality, 2002's Two Weeks Notice, and 2009's The Proposal.

Reflecting on some of the light-hearted films she's made over the years in a recent conversation with Jennifer Aniston for Interview magazine, Sandra noted that she wants to get back into making comedy movies.

"The industry tends to pooh-pooh comedies, but they're not as easy as they look," said the former Friends star, to which Sandra shared, "Now more than ever, I miss that. I want to do nothing but that now."

The 62-year-old went on to joke that she isn't interested in playing a "sexy" character right now.

"Some people want to bring sexy back. We're going to bring the funny back," she smiled. "Who needs sexy? It's too much work."

Elsewhere in the chat, Sandra revealed the one performance in her career she believes didn't get its due at the time.

"I did a little film called Infamous that I wish had gotten more attention and praise, but two Truman Capote films came out at the same time. Toby Jones did ours and it was so divine. It was about the Swans, and I played Harper Lee," the star continued, referring to the 2006 drama directed by Douglas McGrath.

Capote, featuring Philip Seymour Hoffman as novelist Truman Capote, was released in 2005.

Sandra has been on a press tour for her new movie, Practical Magic 2, co-starring Nicole Kidman. The fantasy feature, a sequel to 1998's Practical Magic, is now showing in theatres.