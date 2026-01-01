Dave Franco recalls Woody Harrelson pulling dangerous stunt during night out in Hong Kong

Dave Franco feared for Woody Harrelson's life during a night out in Hong Kong around a decade ago.

During a recent interview for the Armchair Expert podcast, The Disaster Artist actor recounted how he and the True Detective star decided to have a "nice little adventure" in Hong Kong after they filmed scenes for the 2016 heist movie Now You See Me 2 in Macau.

"We go to Woody's hotel room and he's on like the fiftieth floor and, of course, he's in the one room where you can actually open the window," he told host Dax Shepard. "And because Woody has this whole thing about fumes and just clean living, he needs some fresh air in there. Right. It's 4:00 a.m."

But after partying for hours, Dave noticed Woody, 65, opening the window.

"(I) look over. Woody in his socks is now standing on the open windowsill cackling. Thinks it's the funniest thing in the world. We're looking over and we're like, 'Woody, this isn't funny, dude,'" the 41-year-old sighed. "And we're about to (watch) Woody Harrelson fall 50 floors and we're going to be (in big trouble) like it's going to be on us."

Thankfully, the Together star and some pals managed to get Woody to safety.

"He doesn't die. But it's just like this is (so) him," he smiled, adding that the former Cheers actor has friends all over the globe. "He's just a world traveller. He's just one of those guys wherever he goes, he's just pied piper. Everyone's following him. Everyone wants to be friends with Woody."

Dave is currently promoting his new animated movie, Forgotten Island. The feature is set to be released on 25 September.