Molly Gordon reveals audiences will see 'different side' to Simone Ashley in Peaked

Molly Gordon believes audiences will see a "different side" to Simone Ashley in her upcoming comedy Peaked.

The upcoming movie, which The Bear actress co-wrote, directed and acted in, features an ensemble cast of in-demand stars including Ashley, pop star Dua Lipa, Heated Rivalry breakout Connor Storrie and Emma Mackey.

Teasing what fans can expect from the buzzy comedy, Gordon told ELLE that they will see a "different side" of the Bridgerton actress.

"I'm excited for everyone to see how hilarious she is," she continued. "She's also a ridiculously hard worker. We had some really long nights, and we were shooting outside in New Jersey during a very cold March. And she was just so game the whole time, so positive, and brought it take after take."

In addition, Storrie praised The Devil Wears Prada 2 star for making a scene "a thousand times funnier" by never taking the obvious option.

"There was this one group scene where Simone had a line at the very end of the monologue that was so silly, and she never said it as a joke," he recalled. "Anyone else would have tried to play up the joke, but she said it so earnestly and differently every time, that it made it a thousand times funnier."

Being in an ensemble cast filled with actors her age, Ashley felt like she was back on the set of Sex Education - the show that launched her and Mackey's careers.

"That was one of the best experiences ever - like Sex Education, but on another level," she added.

Of working alongside New Rules hitmaker Lipa, she gushed, "Dua's such a pro - she worked so hard, and just took it in and had so much fun with us all. We were all so excited to have her there."

The comedy follows two friends who peaked in high school and have hit rock bottom in their late twenties. They devise a scheme to crash their 10-year school reunion after discovering they weren't invited.

Peaked is currently without a release date.