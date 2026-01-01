Mike Leigh's Tender Loving Care wins top prize at San Sebastian film festival

Mike Leigh's Tender Loving Care has triumphed at the San Sebastian film festival.

The film won the Golden Shell for Best Film, Best Screenplay for Leigh and Best Leading Performance for Kate O'Flynn.

Because of an ongoing muscular health condition that prevented him from travelling, the veteran British filmmaker didn't attend the ceremony in person. Instead, he sent a short video message.

"I'm so sorry I can't be with you," he noted. "What a great honour it is. Thank you and love to everybody."

Two of the film's lead actors, Paul Jesson and Alice Bailey Johnson, collected the awards for the film.

Tender Loving Care, which had its world premiere at Telluride earlier this month, marked the return of Leigh to the Spanish festival competition after the BAFTA-nominated Hard Truths in 2024.

The film is centred on the friendship between Amy, played by Kate O'Flynn, and Rosie, played by Bailey Johnson, and Amy's ageing parents, played by Jesson and Marion Bailey.

Here's a highlight list of the 74th San Sebastián Film Festival winners.

Golden Shell for best film: Tender Loving Care

Special jury prize: Border

Silver Shell for best director: Amanda Kernell, Brace Your Heart

Silver Shell for best leading performance: Kate O'Flynn, Tender Loving Care; Asta Kamma August, Growth Of The Soil

Silver Shell for best supporting performance: Javier Cámara, 5 More Minutes

Jury prize for best screenplay: Mike Leigh, Tender Loving Care

Jury prize for best cinematography: Oskar Dahlsbakken, Growth Of The Soil

Transforma Make & Mark Award: Tender Loving Care

Horizontes Make & Mark Award: The Illusion of an Everlasting Summer