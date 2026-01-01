Jacob Elordi cheers on Kendall Jenner at Milan Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner made a return to the catwalk over the weekend, walking in the Bottega Veneta show as part of Women's Spring/Summer 2027 during Milan Fashion Week.

Her rumoured boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, was there to lend his support, cheering her on from the front row at the star-studded event.

Elordi was spotted sitting next to Tyler, the Creator.

Also seen in attendance were Kylie Jenner's ex Travis Scott, Julianne Moore, singer Jorja Smith and Adolescence star Owen Cooper.

Jenner and Elordi have been linked since they were spotted together at the Coachella music festival in April.

"They've been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple of months," a source told People at the time.

Page Six reported that Justin and Hailey Bieber were the ones who first encouraged the matchup.

Since then, they've also been spotted on holiday in Hawaii and hanging out with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Michael Rubin's NFL Rookie Party in May.

In June, the pair took a trip to Tokyo, where several fans and businesses shared pics of the couple on their various outings, before being seen together back on Elordi's home turf in Australia's Byron Bay.

Elordi and Jenner are yet to make an official announcement about their relationship status.