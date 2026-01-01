Anthony Russo finds it 'difficult' to evolve Marvel heroes

Anthony Russo admits that it can be "very difficult" to evolve characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 56-year-old filmmaker and his brother Joe Russo are back behind the camera on the upcoming superhero blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday and has explained how it can be tricky finding the balance between developing the much-loved heroes and moving the plot forward.

Russo said in Q+A following a screening of Avengers: Endgame Encore (an extended cut of the 2019 movie): "It's a very difficult part of the process because, I mean, we basically just have to use our own metres because we love the characters, we love the history, we love them in the same way that many fans do.

"But the one thing we always like to remind people of, you know, fandom does not speak with a single voice. There's a wide variety of opinion in terms of who responds to which characters and which versions of which characters people respond to, it's a very complex relationship that people have with the characters."

Avengers: Endgame – which is set to be released in December – will feature a huge ensemble of stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Florence Pugh, and Russo revealed that the full cast is still yet to be revealed.

The director said: "The cast is so large, and we've announced some of the cast, and we haven't announced some of the cast.

"I get confused myself over who we've announced and not announced, so I have to just slow down."

Meanwhile, Anthony's younger sibling Joe revealed last month that Avengers: Endgame was "required" viewing to understand Avengers: Doomsday.

Speaking to Fandango, the 55-year-old director said: "It's going to connect the story of the two movies. There’s a natural progression from Endgame into Doomsday, which is also inclusive of all the other stories that have been playing out.

"But I think it’s important to see Endgame again in theatres for two reasons: One, you’re going to have a lot of fun cheering and screaming and reliving all the emotions you had the first time you saw it, and number two, I think it’s required viewing for following the story in Doomsday."

Meanwhile, Hayley Atwell will reprise her role as Peggy Carter in the movie and has teased an "existential epic" for fans.

The 44-year-old star told ScreenRant: "Without giving anything away. I think that you have a movie that’s an existential epic. The whole thing's turned on its head.

"It's not a world you really recognise, and then there are aspects of it that are familiar, but that feel very heightened and vulnerable.

"And I feel like, with Peggy, she's on the receiving end of that."