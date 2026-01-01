Taylor Swift thanks Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell for 'trusting' her during Patient Zero shoot

Taylor Swift has thanked Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell for "trusting" her with their time and talent on the Patient Zero video shoot.

The Shake It Off singer and Fifty Shades of Grey actress premiered the music video during the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The video, written and directed by Swift, is a dark Gothic ghost tale starring Swift, her close friend Johnson and the Irish actor. The pop superstar plays Farrell's late wife haunting his new partner (Johnson), trying to warn her about his behaviour.

After the premiere, Swift thanked the Hollywood stars and Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel 'Chivo' Lubezki for being involved with her ambitious story.

"Getting to work with @chivexp was something out of a dream sequence, and I learned so much from getting to watch his genius in action," she captioned a carousel of stills and behind-the-scenes snaps.

"I want to thank @dakotajohnson and Colin for trusting me with their time, taste, and talent (Giggling with your friend because you're twinning for an entire shoot was a new and truly delightful experience). And Colin's turn as a villain is even more impressive when you get to be around him. He's an absolute light and as kind as they come."

Swift also thanked her good friend Cara Delevingne for making a cameo as "the lusty other woman" in a party sequence, as well as her production designer Ethan Tobman and editor Chancler Haynes.

"With the Patient Zero video, I got to explore the cinematic and literary genres I love so much. I wanted to incorporate elements of gothic ghost stories, true crime, psychological thrillers all in a setting I hadn't really shot in much," she continued.

"And lastly, thank you to the @vmas for giving us a World Premiere at the place where celebrating music videos became a thing. And so much love for you guys, always."

Swift debuted the video after becoming the inaugural winner of the Artist Director Honors award, recognising her work as a music video director. Johnson presented her with the prize.

Patient Zero was released as a single on Friday as part of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, featuring four new songs.