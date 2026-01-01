Florence Pugh 'enraged' over alleged sexual assault case at Cornell University

Florence Pugh is "enraged" after learning about an alleged sexual assault case at Cornell University.

Last month, a former student - known only as Jane Doe - filed a civil case in New York in which she claimed she was drugged, assaulted, and gang-raped by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity in 2024. The fraternity chapter was barred following the allegations but none of the individuals reported to be involved have faced criminal charges.

After details of the lawsuit began to circulate online over the weekend, Pugh took to Instagram on Sunday to issue a lengthy statement in which she expressed her concerns.

"After reading about the young woman who was gang raped at her college by her friend and school peers, I'm feeling uneasy and sick and anxious. I'm processing quietly and watching everything and everyone and every man. I have a few thoughts on this horrific act that happened at Cornell College (sic) in 2024. I know this has happened before, and I hate the idea of it happening again."

Accordingly, the Dune: Part Two actress called on her male peers to be as "horrified and as sickened" as women.

"You need to be leading conversations about how we change the allowance and complicity of this behaviour as much as we are. How can you expect us to trust that it's 'not all men' when in moments like this, many of you stay quiet?" the 30-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the message, Pugh declared that the alleged response of university officials was "unacceptable".

"I'm no longer tired - I'm enraged by schools protecting boys, in fear of their futures being wrecked," she added. "There is no equality until we can say we feel safe. We are the life force of this earth, start f*king protecting us. Be angry for us. Please."

And in the accompanying caption, the Oscar-nominated star sent a message to the alleged victim.

"So strong willed. And know that women everywhere are here to hold you and help you on your healing journey," the British actress declared. "Thank you for telling the world, we will do better."

Josh Gad also posted a message about the case on Instagram.

"It's the destruction of a life... we are sending a profoundly disturbing message with our inability to hold anyone accountable that this is OK. F**k that. Enough," the Frozen star commented.

Earlier on Sunday, Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten confirmed his office was reopening a criminal investigation into the case.