Rachel Zegler announces West End concert residency

Rachel Zegler has announced she is returning to London's West End for her first solo residency.

The Snow White star will be back early next year for a Live in London Concert Residency.

Zegler will be performing at the Soho Place Theatre in London from January 5 to January 17, following her successful West End debut last year.

Taking to Instagram to share the announcement, the 25-year-old said, "london, i'm coming baaaack!! so excited to announce my first ever concert residency this january."

She continued: "with just 14 performances at @sohoplace - tickets go on sale this wednesday! sign up now via the link in my bio for priority access, giving you a two-hour window to book before tickets go on general sale! besitoooos."

The residency is being produced by Lambert Jackson, with Adam Hoskins providing musical supervision and arrangements.

Last year, Zegler starred as Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd's revival of Sir Tim Rice and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Evita at the London Palladium, earning her, her first Olivier Award.

The performance famously featured her performing Don't Cry For Me Argentina from the balcony of the London Palladium to people in the street below.

She returned to the venue for a solo concert in October, performing a selection of hit musical theatre numbers and also appeared on the West End earlier this year in Jason Robert Brown's musical The Last Five Years, playing Cathy Hiatt opposite actor Ben Platt.

Tickets for Rachel Zegler Live in London go on sale from 12pm on Wednesday 30 September.