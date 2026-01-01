Lindsay Lohan and Henry Golding to star in Return to You

Lindsay Lohan is to produce and star in Return to You for Netflix.

The 40-year-old actress will star opposite Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding in the upcoming romantic film, which will also see her reunite with Mean Girls and Freaky Friday director Mark Waters, and Falling for Christmas producer Brad Krevoy.

According to Deadline, Return to You is set in 2008 and follows a powerful but lonely attorney (Lohan), who mistakenly receives an emotional DVD sent by a dying woman to her husband (Golding). Armed with just clues from the DVD to help her, the lawyer sets out to get the package to its rightful recipient.

Last year, Lindsay spoke of how important it has become for her to be "fully involved" in her movie projects after serving as executive producer on her recent work with Netflix.

Discussing being hands-on in the development of her character Anna Coleman in Freakier Friday, the sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday, she told Empire magazine: "It really came from the movies I was doing with Netflix.

"I was like, 'I know this.' When I'm reading the script, I'm already visualising where it's going to be, what the character's wearing.

"(That journey) was a big part of what the new script was going to be. I like to be fully involved in the projects I do now, from the ground up. I really enjoy sharing my knowledge I've acquired over all these years in the industry, and don't want to let that go to waste. That's a big part of who I am as an actor now."

Both Lindsay and Jamie Lee Curtis (as Anna's mother Tess Coleman) returned for Freakier Friday and she recalled how the Halloween icon approached her about making the movie.

The Parent Trap star recalled: "She said, 'What do you think, if we do Freaky Friday 2?'

"I was like, 'I'm in, it just has to be the right script.' That was the big thing for both of us. We wanted it to live up to all the expectations."

Lindsay and Jamie have remained close friends since the original flick and the former revealed how she would lead the pair in exercises on set.

She said: "Between takes, I would make Jamie do wall sits.

"She'd be like, 'Are we really doing this right now?', and I'm like, 'Yes, it's good for us.'"

Anna once again plays the guitar in this movie and Lindsay was elated to pick up the instrument as it brought back fond memories of the original film - although she wanted more of a musical challenge this time.

The Mean Girls star said: "The second I started with my guitar coach again, it was like we never left.

"It was the same guitar, everything. It was like it was yesterday.

"We made it more difficult for this one. I'm such a perfectionist; we rehearsed a lot."