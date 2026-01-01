Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara legally drops father's last name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara has officially dropped her famous father's last name.

On Monday, a Los Angeles judge granted the 21-year-old's petition to legally change her name from Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Marley Jolie, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

"There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted," the order states.

The ruling comes more than two months after Zahara and her brother Maddox took out newspaper advertisements announcing their respective petitions to legally drop 'Pitt' from their surnames.

On 14 September, a Los Angeles judge granted Maddox's petition to legally change his name Jolie-Pitt to Jolie.

Jolie adopted Maddox from an orphanage in Cambodia when he was seven months old in March 2002. Three years later, she adopted daughter Zahara from Ethiopia.

When Jolie and Pitt started a relationship, the F1 actor announced his intention to adopt her two children and filed paperwork to switch their surnames to 'Jolie-Pitt', which was granted in early 2006.

The former couple also adopted son Pax Thien, 22, in 2007 and are parents to three biological children: Shiloh, 20, and 18-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

The pair separated in 2016 after two years of marriage.