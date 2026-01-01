Hayden Panettiere's ex files for guardianship of daughter's estate

Wladimir Klitschko has applied for temporary guardianship of the estate of his and Hayden Panettiere's 11-year-old daughter, Kaya.

Six weeks after the Heroes actor tragically died at the age of 36, her ex has explained that he is trying to ensure their daughter gains ownership of her late mother's estate.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Klitschko's legal team stated that it is "urgent and essential" that Panettiere's ex be appointed as his daughter's guardian, so he can file a probate petition for her estate.

"Without an immediate appointment for these purposes, there is a high probability that property belonging to Hayden's Estate may be lost, damaged or dissipated before a duly appointed personal representative can be in place to protect it," the filing reads.

"This directly and adversely affects Kaya, as she is the sole heir entitled to the entirety of Hayden's probate estate."

Klitschko's filing expressed concern over federal agents' treatment of Panettiere's personal items amid their investigation, as well as concern for "an individual" who appeared to have access to Panettiere's home before her death.

"Locks to Hayden's home were changed by the security service following Hayden's death, and storage units containing designer clothing and accessories worn to public appearances have been relocated as a precaution," the filing added. "Notwithstanding the foregoing, it is expected that the individual will continue to try and misappropriate property belonging to Hayden's estate."

A hearing regarding Klitschko's status as Kaya's guardian has been set for 7 December.

Klitschko dated Panettiere on and off from 2009 to 2018. He was awarded full custody of Kaya in 2018.