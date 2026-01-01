Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin welcome first baby

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have announced the safe arrival of their first baby.

On Monday, 28 September, the couple shared that they had welcomed their baby girl three weeks ago, on Labour Day in the US.

"We took Labour Day literally this year," the pair teased in a joint Instagram post, alongside a photo of them with their backs to the camera as they hold their infant daughter between them.

The trio can all be seen wearing Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys as they stand in front of the TV, watching a baseball game.

The Disney Channel alum and the former Victoria's Secret model, who married in July 2023, have yet to announce their baby girl's name.

Sprouse first shared in May that he and his model wife were expecting a baby, while attending the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France.

The couple posed together there for photos that accentuated Palvin's baby bump.

The actor then revealed he and Palvin were expecting a baby girl during the debut episode of his podcast, Wildmen, in July.

"We've been calling her 'Principessa'," Sprouse revealed. "Which, I don't know why. It's Italian for princess."

"We are having a baby girl, which I'm very excited about," The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star continued. "I'm excited to be a girl dad."