Rob Lowe names Nastassja Kinski as best ever onscreen kiss

Rob Lowe has named actor and model Nastassja Kinski as his best ever on-screen kiss.

The Floor host made the admission during an appearance on Andy Cohen's late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

Cohen asked Lowe about his best on-camera smooch during a game of Plead the Fifth, and Lowe named Kinski with no hesitation, even as Cohen listed his other notable on-screen kisses with Demi Moore, Rashida Jones, Kim Cattrall, Calista Flockhart, Meg Tilly and more.

When asked why Kinski, Lowe simply replied, "Have a look at her."

"At that moment in time, she was probably the most beautiful woman I'd certainly ever seen," he added.

He confessed he felt intimidated to make the kiss, recalling, "I was, like, very, very scared."

Lowe and Kinski co-starred in the 1984 film The Hotel New Hampshire, a comedy-drama based on John Irving's 1981 book of the same name.

In real life, the Outsiders star has plenty of famous exes, including Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert and Princess Stéphanie of Monaco.

He married makeup artist and jewellery designer Sheryl Berkoff in July 1991 and the pair share two sons, Matthew, 32, and John Owen, 30.