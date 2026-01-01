Dennis Haskins dead at 75

Dennis Haskins, who for more than a decade played Principal Richard Belding on Saved by the Bell, has died. He was 75.

His agent, Jay Schachter, announced the news in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr Belding, and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more," Schachter penned.

"He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely loved his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly."

Details of his death were not provided.

Haskins, who made his on-screen debut in 1979 in The Dukes of Hazzard, first played Principal Belding on the Disney Channel show Good Morning, Miss Bliss. The show was then retooled after one season and became Saved by the Bell, running from 1989 to 1993. He reprised the character on Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which aired from 1993 to 2000.

The Tennessee-born actor appeared in numerous other TV shows and films throughout his decades-long career, including Seth MacFarlane's A Million Ways to Die in the West, Mad Men, Hot in Cleveland, New Girl and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

He is survived by his son, Dustin.