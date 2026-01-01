Dakota Johnson unsure Taylor Swift will ever release wedding photos

Dakota Johnson is uncertain whether her good friend Taylor Swift will ever release her wedding photos.

The Verity actress was among the guests who attended the nuptials of the music superstar and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce held at Madison Square Garden in New York City in July.

During an interview for BBC Radio 1 on Monday, host Greg James asked Dakota whether she thinks fans will get to see images of Taylor's custom-made Dior wedding gown.

"No," she declared.

However, the Fifty Shades of Grey star had nothing but praise for the Opalite hitmaker's big day.

"It was so, like, everything she's ever dreamed of. It just felt so completely her," the 36-year-old smiled.

Elsewhere in the chat, Dakota opened up about appearing in the music video for Taylor's new song, Patient Zero. The video also features Colin Farrell, Matthew Stafford, and Cara Delevingne.

"Taylor and I are really good friends and we talk a lot about everything. Everything on the planet. A lot of that is true crime. She's a genius person. If you talk about world-building, I think the inside of her mind is this miraculous, intricate wonderland," she gushed. "She asked me if I would do this and, (I said), 'Of course.' I'll do anything with her; she's the most fun."