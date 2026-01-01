Comedian Andrew Schulz joins Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in Miami Vice '85

Andrew Schulz is set to join the upcoming Miami Vice '85, starring Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler.

The film explores the glamour and corruption of mid-1980s Miami in a new take on Miami Vice, inspired by the pilot episode of the landmark 1984-90 TV series starring Don Johnson as James Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo Tubbs.

The movie, which is slated for release in May 2028, also stars Whitney Peak, Alden Ehrenreich, Camila Morrone, John Leguizamo and Danny Ramirez, Deadline reports.

Joseph Kosinski, director of Top Gun: Maverick and F1, will direct the upcoming movie from a script by Dan Gilroy. Production will begin later this year.

Butler follows in the footsteps of Don Johnson and Colin Farrell in playing Crockett. Meanwhile, Jordan's character, Tubbs, was portrayed by Thomas in the TV show and Jamie Foxx in the 2006 film adaptation.

Schulz has had quite the year in 2026 as the comedian's acting repertoire heats up.

He has a role in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Street Fighter, and other credits include Netflix's comedy series Tires, MGM's Underdoggs alongside Snoop Dogg, The Thicket with Peter Dinklage, Netflix's You People with Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill, and White Men Can't Jump with Jack Harlow.

He also recently wrapped production on the Apple sports pic Running.

Schulz recently completed a sold-out global Life Tour that took in more than 70 arenas and theatres across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.