Mikey Madison underwent 'intellectual transformation' for The Social Reckoning

Mikey Madison underwent an "intellectual transformation" for The Social Reckoning .

The Oscar-winning Anora star signed up to play Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen in Aaron Sorkin's new movie - which is a sequel to 2010's The Social Network - but she was concerned because she didn't look anything like the fair-haired, blue-eyed woman she had agreed to portray.

Mikey admits she decided against changing her appearance for the role. During an appearance on Vogue's The Run-Through podcast, she explained: "For this one, I feel like it’s more of an intellectual transformation that I needed to try and pull off.

"There was a lot of restraint involved in this character and how she processes emotions, and so that was something that was intriguing to me - also, a little bit scary in a way."

Mikey expanded on her decision not to wear a wig or dye her hair for the part in a her accompanying interview with Vogue magazine, saying: "You read a script like that and you’re like, I have to do this.

"It’s also a really interesting story to me, about this woman - this massive hero - that no one really knows about. She didn’t feel aligned with what she originally loved about that company and she did something pretty brave.

"I met Aaron, and I was like: 'I love this script. This is an amazing character. But I don’t look like this person at all'."

The writer/director also explained the decision not to transform Miley for the role, telling the publication: "Listen, if you’re playing Elvis or Lucille Ball, there’s an obligation to approximate some kind of physical or vocal impersonation.

"But that wasn’t here. I wanted her to just play the character in the script."

Mikey added: "For a while I was like, How do I play someone and use her name but not feel like I’m authentically representing her in that way? ... [But] I trusted him [Sorkin]."

Mikey revealed she wrote a letter to Haugen a letter and they have since "talked a little bit over email", with the actress adding: "I think she really just wants the story to be told."

The Social Reckoning also stars Jeremy Strong as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who was played by Jesse Eisenberg in the first film, as well as The Bear star Jeremy Allen White as the journalist who worked with Haugen.

The Social Reckoning is due for release on October 9.