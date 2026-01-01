Tom Hiddleston determined to be 'fit and strong' for his children 'for as long as he can'

Tom Hiddleston has made rare comments about being a father of two.

The Avengers actor, who shares two children with his partner Zawe Ashton, gave a rare insight into his life as a father as he discussed one of the motivations behind his commitment to fitness.

"I want to be fit and strong for my children," he told Men's Health U.K. magazine. "I'm so aware that they are watching me and I'm a model for them. It's such a privilege to be someone's father. And I mean that humbly. It's such an honour to live up to what that means. And both my children, to introduce them to the joy of movement and the joy of their bodies."

The 45-year-old told the publication he wants to be able to play his kids for as long as he physically can.

"I want to keep up with them," he continued. "I want to play with them. I want to carry them and run with them, play football with them, swim and chase and throw them up in the air. And so, that now is the motivation. Trying to hold on to it for as long as I can."

Hiddleston and Ashton, 42, met while working on the 2019 play Betrayal, got engaged in 2022 and welcomed their first child in October that year. He confirmed the arrival of their second child late last year.

The actors are very private about their personal lives and have not publicly shared details about their children, such as their names or genders, however, the journalist revealed in the publication that Hiddleston trains after he "drops his son off at nursery".