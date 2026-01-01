Tom Cruise praised for checking in on woman 'doomscrolling' at work

Tom Cruise has won praise on social media after being caught on camera checking in on a woman he thought was in distress.

In a viral clip posted on TikTok by a woman named Klementina, security footage shows a woman sitting on a step in what appears to be a break room, hunched over her phone with her back to an open door.

Cruise then walks past the door with his team before turning back to check on the woman, thinking she is upset. He taps her on the shoulder and bends down to see if she is OK, and Klementina looks up, clearly surprised by who is speaking to her.

After reassuring him that she is fine, they exchange a fist bump and the Mission: Impossible actor leaves the room.

Over the top of the footage, Klementina wrote, "When you are doomscrolling at work and Tom Cruise decides it's your day!"

In the caption, the employee explained that she was in "complete shock" during that viral moment and was only able to mumble his name after registering who it was.

However, when he walked past her again later, she was able to ask him for a photo.

Klementina did not explain where she was working at the time, but she can be seen wearing a white shirt, dark trousers and an apron.

It is uncertain exactly when and where the encounter took place, as Cruise is currently on a global press tour for his new movie Digger, which opens in cinemas on Friday.