Matthew Perry's sister hopes docuseries gives fans deeper appreciation for his legacy

Matthew Perry's sister has revealed what she hopes the new Netflix docuseries about the late actor's life will achieve.

The Friends star died at the age of 54 on 28 October 2023 from the acute effects of ketamine.

The three-part series will explore his career as an actor and comedian, while revealing his long-term struggle with drug use and his attempts to get sober.

Described by Netflix as "an intimate documentary series exploring the life and legacy of Matthew Perry," it is directed by Mary Robertson and will feature interviews from Perry's family and friends, including his sister Mia Perry Bowick, close friends David Pressman and Roger Castillo, former NBC President Warren Littlefield, and others who knew or worked with the late Friends star.

In a statement, Perry's sister Mia explained that it had "taken time" for her to "feel ready to share these moments and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life."

She continued: "To see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction."

Perry's struggles with alcohol and drug addiction spanned decades. In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he revealed that he had his first alcoholic drink at the age of just 14, later becoming addicted to painkillers after being prescribed medication following a jet ski accident.

"Matthew had a beautiful heart," Mia said, "and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was, and the legacy he leaves behind."

The three-part docuseries, The One About Matthew Perry will premiere on Netflix on 27 October.