Christopher Reeve's son Will Reeve reveals cancer diagnosis

Christopher Reeve's son, Will Reeve, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The 34-year-old Good Morning America anchor made the announcement during the U.S. TV show on Tuesday.

Assuring viewers "right off the top" that he is "OK", he revealed that he had been battling the cancer over the summer.

"The diagnosis was a shock and the treatments were a slog," he said.

"Today, though, I am relieved to announce that we arrived at our destination and this cancer is in the rear-view mirror. But what a journey."

Will explained that he was diagnosed in the spring after finding "a hard, tender lump in (his) left testicle" just four months after his wedding to event planner Amanda Dubin.

He went for an ultrasound "at Amanda's urging", with the results confirming that he "had a mass that had to come out".

In May, he initially underwent an orchiectomy to have the testicle removed, but things escalated when he was diagnosed with embryonal carcinoma, an aggressive form of testicular cancer, which then spread to the lymph nodes in his abdomen.

He underwent a six-hour operation to remove the lymph nodes and stop the cancer from spreading and began chemotherapy to reduce his chances of the cancer coming back.

Side effects included bone pain, ringing ears, blood clots, night sweats and headaches, but as of a checkup on 8 September, he is now cancer-free.

The GMA anchor, who joined ABC News in 2018, took only two and a half weeks off during his treatment to recover.

Sharing more about his experience in an interview with People on Tuesday, he emphasised, "I'm fortunate that I caught this early."

He added, "Yes, I had to jump through some flaming hoops to get to the other side, but it could have been much worse had I ignored it or delayed going to the doctor."

Will was just two years old when his Superman actor father was paralysed from the neck down after being thrown from a horse in 1995. Christopher died in 2004, aged 52, and Will's mother Dana died of lung cancer almost two years later, aged 44.