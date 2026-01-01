Sylvester Stallone reveals he didn't attend mother Jackie Stallone's funeral

Sylvester Stallone has confirmed he didn't attend his mother Jackie Stallone's funeral in 2020.

The Rocky actor revealed in an interview with Page Six that he was playing golf when he received a call informing him that the celebrity astrologer, wrestling promoter and TV personality had died at the age of 98 on 21 September 2020.

"I was playing golf and someone called, 'Your mother's dead,'" he recalled, before being asked if he went to the funeral.

"No... Now you're getting the scoop," he replied with a small chuckle.

Stallone, 80, is currently promoting his memoir The Steps, in which he lifts the lid on his childhood with Jackie, his father Frank Sr. and brother Frank Jr.

According to Stallone, Jackie would tell him, "The only reason you're here is because the hanger didn't work."

Reflecting on his relationship with his late mother, he candidly said, "Some people just shouldn't have children. And I think she knew that... She was very, very immature and she wanted to be a star... She tried to be this palmist, this astrologist, this rumpologist (someone who claims to read people's fortunes from their buttocks), she was a trapeze artist, she played piano, but she never reached out for her grandchildren or her children."

Jackie, who had three children and seven grandchildren, allegedly became estranged from her actor son in the end.

"It got to the point where she just didn't want to talk to me. So she died in isolation," he added.

The Rambo star believes the lack of love from his parents helped fuel his career ambitions.

"It's the ones that have all the issues that usually end up being the most creative," he noted.

Stallone found fame after writing and starring in 1976's Rocky. In his memoir, he claimed that Jackie refused to accompany him to the 1977 Oscars - where the movie was nominated for 10 awards - because he wouldn't give a ticket to her hairdresser, with her allegedly replying, "Then I can't go. I'll watch it on TV."

While he didn't win any individual awards, the film won three Oscars, including Best Picture.

The Steps was released on Tuesday.