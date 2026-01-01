Martin and Charlie Sheen to star as father and son in Happy Jack

Charlie Sheen and his father Martin Sheen are back playing father and son for the first time in more than a decade.

The duo are headlining a new TV comedy series titled Happy Jack

The half-hour family comedy has been greenlit for six episodes, Deadline reports.

It will start production at Warner Bros. Studios, in the studio where Friends was filmed, for a 2027 launch.

The series will be written by Jim Patterson and Matt Ross, who worked together on shows such as Two and a Half Men and The Ranch.

Happy Jack stars Charlie Sheen as Jack, a lifelong ne'er-do-well and father of two daughters. Kate runs Jack's company and keeps him on the rails, while Sam is a wild child who is more like her father.

The Sheen duo have portrayed on-screen father and son in a number of movies and series, most recently on Anger Management and most famously in Wall Street.

Charlie Sheen will also co-executive produce the show.

"I've always heard the moments that truly matter happen when they're supposed to," he shared in a statement.

"It's no secret that it's been a minute, and I'm thrilled to be going back on television in such a meaningful way in an equally wonderful show. The crew has reassembled. Suffice it to say, it's time to give the people what they want."