Martin and Charlie Sheen to star as father and son in Happy Jack

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Charlie Sheen and his father Martin Sheen are back playing father and son for the first time in more than a decade.
The duo are headlining a new TV comedy series titled Happy Jack
The half-hour family comedy has been greenlit for six episodes, Deadline reports.
It will start production at Warner Bros. Studios, in the studio where Friends was filmed, for a 2027 launch.
The series will be written by Jim Patterson and Matt Ross, who worked together on shows such as Two and a Half Men and The Ranch.
Happy Jack stars Charlie Sheen as Jack, a lifelong ne'er-do-well and father of two daughters. Kate runs Jack's company and keeps him on the rails, while Sam is a wild child who is more like her father.
The Sheen duo have portrayed on-screen father and son in a number of movies and series, most recently on Anger Management and most famously in Wall Street.
Charlie Sheen will also co-executive produce the show.
"I've always heard the moments that truly matter happen when they're supposed to," he shared in a statement.
"It's no secret that it's been a minute, and I'm thrilled to be going back on television in such a meaningful way in an equally wonderful show. The crew has reassembled. Suffice it to say, it's time to give the people what they want."