Perez Hilton reunites with children: 'Incredibly meaningful and healing'

Perez Hilton has reunited with his mother and his three children.

The former celebrity gossip blogger has had brief meetings with his family at the residential treatment facility where he's receiving care following an August suicide attempt.

"We're very happy to share that over the past few weeks, Perez has been able to reconnect with his children and his mom," a status update posted on Hilton's blog on Tuesday afternoon read.

"They were first able to spend time together through a few video calls, and since then, Perez has also been able to see his children and his mom a few times for short, supervised visits at the facility.

"Seeing his children in person has meant an enormous amount to Perez. There have definitely been a lot of emotions for everyone, but being able to spend that time together has been incredibly meaningful and healing."

Court documents obtained by TMZ in late August revealed that a judge had granted Hilton visitation with his three children, on condition that he was supervised by either a family member agreed upon by both parties, or a therapist.

The judge officially granted Hilton's mother, Teresita Lavandeira, temporary legal custody of his children: son Mario Armando, 13, and daughters Mia Alma, 11, and Mayte Amor, eight.

The order noted that Hilton, as their only legal parent, consented to the arrangement.

Lavandeira filed for temporary custody after Hilton was hospitalised following a mental health crisis that he livestreamed from his Florida home.