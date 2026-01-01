Chad Lowe's daughter Fiona dies at 13: 'We are deeply heartbroken'

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter's daughter, Fiona Lowe, has died at the age of 13.

On Tuesday, a representative for the Lowe family issued a statement to People in which they announced the sudden passing of the teenager.

"We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona," they began. "She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives."

The spokesperson described Fiona as "smart, creative, and loved to dance".

A cause of death wasn't disclosed.

However, the rep included numbers for mental health and crisis support helplines in the message.

"Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988," they added.

Chad, 58, and producer Kim, 52, married in 2010. They welcomed Fiona in November 2012. The couple also shares two other daughters, Mabel, 17, and 10-year-old Nixie.

Last year, the Pretty Little Liars actor marked Fiona's 13th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

"Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!! Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!!" he captioned a photo of his second child.

And in February 2025, Chad - the younger brother of actor Rob Lowe - revealed that the family had lost their home in the devastating Pacific Palisades wildfire.

"Almost a month after we evacuated our girls finally got to go back to see what's left of their home," the Emmy Award winner reflected at the time. "The way they've handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable. I am in awe of their spirit and resilience. Helping them navigate these tough times is my sole purpose. Being their dad is my life's greatest joy and privilege."