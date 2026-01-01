Jesse Williams announces birth of third child

Jesse Williams is a father of three.

Returning to Instagram on Tuesday, the Grey's Anatomy actor posted a video in which he is seen taking a baby's bottle from a fridge.

"English! English, alright, I want my son to speak English. Bad enough his name is Hector," the 45-year-old lip-syncs, quoting a line from Spike Lee's 1989 movie, Do the Right Thing.

Jesse's wife, Alejandra Onieva, is seen in the background of the footage.

And a short time later, the Spanish actress posted a video of the newborn's tiny feet.

Neither Jesse nor Alejandra, 34, has publicly disclosed any details about the new arrival, such as the infant's name or birthday.

The pair started dating in 2025 after meeting on the set of the action-drama Hotel Costiera.

They reportedly tied the knot earlier this year, and in May, confirmed they were expecting their first child together.

Previously, Jesse was married to Aryn Drake-Lee from 2012 until they finalised their divorce in 2020. The former couple share daughter Sadie, 12, and son Maceo, 11.

Back in August 2023, Jesse opened up about how his own upbringing has influenced his parenting style in an interview for Parade.

"You try to make sure to expand on the good and try to reduce things that were scary or negatively influenced you and protect your kids without rendering them unprepared for the realities of their life," he shared at the time. "So all of that stuff is informative, and I think all parents can relate to hearing their own parents in their voice as they parent. I definitely find myself surprised at how often I sound like my dad or mom."