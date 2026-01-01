Jennifer Lawrence to star in Zach Cregger's sci-fi thriller The Flood

Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in Zach Cregger's sci-fi thriller The Flood.

The Oscar-winning actress is teaming up with the acclaimed Weapons director on his upcoming sci-fi thriller, which will be released on 11 August 2028.

Cregger, who is currently riding high on the success of his new Resident Evil movie, will write, direct and produce the project based on his original idea. Plot details are currently under wraps.

"Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most gifted and compelling actors working today, and we are thrilled to have her at the center of Zach's bold and wholly original vision for The Flood," said Warner Bros Motion Picture chairs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy in a statement to Deadline. "Following our extraordinary experience together on Weapons, we could not be more excited to reunite with Zach and the team at Vertigo, as well as Amblin to bring this ambitious film to audiences around the world."

Cregger added, "Mike, Pam and the whole Warner Bros/New Line team were an absolute dream to collaborate with on Weapons, and I couldn't be happier to dive in with them again. Jennifer is one of a kind, and I'm beyond excited to see her in this role."

Cregger, a former comedian and actor, has become an acclaimed horror director over the past four years, thanks to 2022's Barbarian and 2025's Weapons. His new movie adaptation of the Resident Evil video game was released earlier this month and has already made more than $200 million (£151 million) at the global box office.

Before The Flood, Lawrence will be seen in Martin Scorsese's psychological horror What Happens at Night alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping.