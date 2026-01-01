Game of Thrones prequel movie Aegon's Conquest gets release date

Game of Thrones fans will have to wait until 2029 to watch prequel movie Aegon's Conquest.

The first film in the show's history is set to be released on June 6, 2029, Warner Bros. has announced.

Plot details for the film are yet to be revealed, but the movie expected to tell the story of King Aegon I Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros.

Owen Harris - who directed several episodes of Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - will helm the motion picture.

Beau Willimon - who has worked on shows including House of Cards and Star Wars spin-off Andor - has been tapped to write the script for the film.

A recent Hollywood Reporter cover story with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin teased that the picture will be a "Dune-sized feature film" based on Aegon I's conquest of Westeros - which united six of the seven kingdoms around 300 years before the events of the Game of Thrones pilot episode.

HBO is also developing a TV series that is inspired by the exact same story.

Several spin-off projects have come to fruition since Game of Thrones ended on the small screen in 2019.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiered earlier this year, while season three of House of the Dragon arrived on screens in June.

Warner Bros. involvement comes at an uncertain time for the studio following its recent $110 billion acquisition deal by Paramount Skydance.

Paramount CEO David Ellison has promised that the deal will "honour the legacy of two iconic companies while accelerating our vision of building a next-generation media and entertainment company".

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones was heavily criticised by viewers but Kit Harington – who played the prominent character Jon Snow – revealed recently that he was left furious at the online petition to remake the episodes as he felt it was insulting to showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss.

Kit told the New York Times newspaper: "That genuinely angered me.

"Like, how dare you? Sorry, that's just how I feel. I think it was a level of idiocy that can only come about through social media."