Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reunite for Australian tour

Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are heading Down Under for a string of live shows.

The actors, who starred as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the acclaimed TV show, will take to the stage for some special 'In Conversation' shows in Australia and New Zealand in January.

Alongside a video announcement, Cranston wrote in the caption, "In January, Aaron and I are taking to the stage - down under - for the first time ever. We'll be sharing about our lives, careers, and the show that took us all for a wild ride! All things Breaking Bad!! And the friendship that came out the other side. Hope you'll join us for a fun night with some surprises!"

The Malcolm in the Middle star also teased that they will be sharing "some exciting news" about their mezcal and tequila brand Dos Hombres.

During an appearance on the Australian show Sunrise on Wednesday morning, Cranston said they were looking forward to meeting their fans Down Under.

"We understand that it's very, very popular down there," he shared, before teasing what to expect: "And we're excited to be able to share all the stories behind the scenes, what we were thinking, what we were doing when the scenes were going on. And also what led us to, you know, Breaking Bad."

An Evening with Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul will begin on 15 January in Brisbane before coming to Perth on 18 January, Melbourne on 22 January and Sydney on 25 January. The tour will conclude in Auckland, New Zealand on 28 January.

Breaking Bad ran for five seasons between 2008 and 2013. The stars launched their alcohol venture in 2019.