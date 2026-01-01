Anne Hathaway wants to star opposite Scarlett Johansson in huge film franchise

Anne Hathaway wants to join the Jurassic World film franchise alongside Scarlett Johansson.

The 43-year-old actress battled prehistoric reptiles in her latest movie The End of Oak Street, and she has now set her sights on appearing in a follow-up to the Johansson-led 2025 motion picture Jurassic World Rebirth.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she said: "I'm down. I love acting and I love being in movies, and, yeah, maybe I could bring my dino knowledge to Jurassic World."

Hathaway admitted nothing would make her "happier" than to appear alongside Johansson in any future project.

She added: "If Scarlett wants to have a brunette sidekick I'm completely down, in Jurassic World or any other time Scarlett would like to work together.

"Nothing would make me happier."

Earlier this month, Hathaway told how the script for sci-fi survival thriller The End of Oak Street - which also features Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella and Christian Convery - reminded her of Poltergeist.

In a clip shared with People, Anne explained: "Reading it, it reminded me of one of my favourite movies from when I was a kid - which I probably shouldn’t have watched when I was a kid, but still, it was great - which was Poltergeist.

"And when I connected with David [Robert Mitchell, the director], I mentioned that as a reference and he said, ‘That’s what I was going for.’ I just said ‘Well, I don’t know what’s going to happen next, but please sign me up. I want to be in this world.’"

Hannah Minghella, the film's producer, explained that Anne was the first actor or actress that they approached for the movie.

She shared: "Anne Hathaway was the first person to join the project, actually very early on, before we’d even set up the movie with Warner Bros. She came on really early and saw, I think, the vision for the film that we all saw."

The End of Oak Street centres on a family of four in suburban Michigan whose lives are transformed when their neighbourhood is transported into prehistoric times.

Ewan explained: "As much as the dinosaur action is incredible and insane, if you don’t have a believable family at the heart of it that you cared about, it wouldn’t matter so much."