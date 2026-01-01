Lucien Laviscount joins Netflix thriller Tyler Perry’s Confabulation

Lucien Laviscount has joined the cast of Tyler Perry’s Confabulation.

The Emily in Paris actor, 34, is to star opposite I Love Boosters pair Taylour Paige and Najah Bradley, and John Wick: Chapter 4's Shamier Anderson in the Netflix thriller.

Writer and director Perry's new project will see a troubled firefighter become obsessed with saving the woman he once loved from her powerful husband.

But as he digs deeper into her marriage, his own fractured memories begin to collide with the present, forcing him to confront a terrifying possibility: the rescue he’s risking everything to carry out may not be what it seems.

Other stars include A La Carte's Jenna Nolen, The Rookie: Feds' Michelle Nunez, Ballard actor Colin McCalla, and Bel Air star Shelley Robertson, as well as Nadine Ellis, Peter Parros, and Mikeal Dwayne.

Perry is keeping the other juicy details about the thriller under wraps for now.

While the star's Tyler Perry’s Doing Life premieres on October 2nd, the filmmaker recently admitted he plans to relocate to Puerto Rico in 2027.

Asked if he ever plans to "chill out" in his career, Tyler said on Today with Jenna and Sheinelle: "Yep, moving to Puerto Rico at the top of the year, and I’m pulling back a whole lot."

Tyler - who has an 11-year-old son called Aman - admitted that he's more aware of his own age than ever before.

The billionaire feels it's "time to slow down a bit" in his working life.

Tyler - who has written and produced many stage plays during the course of his career - explained: "Getting older [inspired this]. It’s time to slow down a bit, enjoy more time with my son and just take it all in."

The filmmaker shares his son with ex-girlfriend Gelila Bekele, and Tyler admits that he has no intention of ever tying the knot.

He said: "At this age, no, that’s not a good idea for me. So no, won’t be any marriage for me."