Andrew Garfield reveals Robert Redford showed up 'hours late' to set

Andrew Garfield has revealed that Hollywood legend Robert Redford showed up "hours late" to set.

The Spider-Man star worked alongside the late actor in 2007 on the film Lions for Lambs.

Garfield was in his early twenties when he starred in the wartime thriller alongside Redford, Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep, with Redford also stepping into the director's chair.

During an appearance on Amy Poehler's podcast, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, he recalled how "terrified and nervous" he had been working with such a big Hollywood name.

"I'm terrified and nervous and pinching myself," Garfield explained, adding that this soon changed when the All the President's Men star turned up to set late.

"Then Bob is four hours late, and it's just like by that time I'm just angry."

Redford, who died last year aged 89, ended up having a calming effect on Garfield, who explained, "A lot of the nerves had kind of dissipated because he was so loose and casual."

Describing Redford as being on "Redford time," he continued, "He still dressed like he was in his twenties with a double denim. He wasn't aware that he was late. He was just on his own Redford time."

Paying tribute to the late star he added, "He was a beautiful, beautiful man - and very late all the time to everything."

To which Poehler joked, "Well, God is fair - I mean, he's so handsome there's got to be something wrong with him."

Garfield's next film is the historical action drama The Uprising, which is scheduled for release on 9 October.