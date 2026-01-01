Rebel Wilson sends 'love to all the Jane Does' amid Cornell alleged rape case uproar

Rebel Wilson has sent love to "all the Jane Does out there" seeking justice for a crime.

Last month, a former student - known only as Jane Doe - filed a civil case in New York in which she claimed she was drugged, assaulted, and gang-raped by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity at Cornell University in 2024. A criminal investigation has since been reopened.

The case has dominated headlines and social media for days, and Wilson weighed in on the conversation on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, calling on her followers to help Jane Doe.

"Sending love to all the Jane Doe's out there (sic)," she began. "Reading about the Cornell 7 and what happened to Jane Doe... that situation just makes me sick. Surely there has to be some witnesses to come forward and support this Jane Doe? Please come forward and support this young woman with any information you can."

The Australian actress then shared a personal story, revealing that she testified in court to help a Jane Doe when she was a teenager and the alleged victim received no justice.

"When I was 17 I gave evidence in a case to help a Jane Doe - a fellow female student from school. I was told I was brave for doing that in a court room staring down the alleged adult male perpetrator - but can you imagine the bravery of the victim and what she went through?" the 46-year-old continued. "Sadly I was told by police that the alleged perpetrator was let off and the victim went through a horrific trial when she was a minor and achieved no justice."

The Pitch Perfect actress returned to Instagram hours later to share that she had received many messages from women detailing "their horrific experiences".

"My heart breaks for you ladies, my heart breaks that this happens to SO many women. It's utterly wrong. It's disgusting. Where's the justice?" she lamented.

Several celebrities have weighed in on the discourse, including Florence Pugh, Mariska Hargitay, Josh Gad and Hudson Williams.