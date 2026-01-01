Pierce Brosnan reveals the keys to his success

Pierce Brosnan thinks actors need to "allow" themselves to experience emotions.

The 73-year-old movie star has enjoyed huge success in Hollywood, starring as James Bond in the money-spinning film franchise in the 90s and 2000s, and Pierce has now shared some of the secrets of his approach.

Reflecting on the keys to his success, Pierce told Interview magazine: "You have to be aware and present within yourself and allow yourself to have these emotions, because it’s always constant as an actor, constructing and destroying somewhat of yourself to make the character, to be the character, to investigate yourself, to put yourself into that moment in time."

Pierce conceded that the Bond role changed his life, admitting that he's still "identifiable" with the iconic film character.

The actor even credits Bond for the success he's experiencing today.

Pierce - who stars alongside Tom Hardy, Mandeep Dhillon and Dame Helen Mirren in MobLand, the TV crime-drama series - shared: "I always say it’s the gift that keeps giving, having played that role. It’s allowed me to have the career that I have today, and to find characters ... to find MobLand.

"But that character stays with me because I’m so identifiable with it. So you have to make peace with it and embrace it and celebrate it, and then try to find work for yourself where you can really, really challenge yourself."

Meanwhile, Pierce previously claimed that "good fortune" has played a huge role in his career success.

The actor admits that he can be "bristly and prickly" at times - but Pierce is conscious that he's still in a very fortunate position.

He told The Gentleman's Journal: "It takes nothing to be kind and to be gracious and polite. On set or off set. I like people. I’m comfortable in my own skin. I enjoy enormously the job that has gratified me with this lifestyle, and the abundance of good fortune that I’ve had as an actor.

"My consistency with that has fragility to it at times, just because sometimes life gets a bit heavy for both hands. That’s some of the makeup of who I am. I’m not always charming — I can be bristly and prickly.

"Sometimes you get out of the wrong side of bed. I think it comes from the joy of doing what I do, as a man, as an artist and as an actor, being in the company of great people who know their job. It makes life very rewarding."