Will Arnett reveals 'very happy' new romance

Will Arnett has shared an update on his dating life.

During the latest episode of his SmartLess podcast with guest Seth Meyers, co-host Jason Bateman asked Arnett for an "update on your love life and domestic life".

"It's going really well," Arnett replied. "Both of you know exactly what's happening and I'm not going to walk into your trap. I'm very happy, very, very happy. Things are going great."

People magazine reported that the Arrested Development star is dating Emma Marciano, co-founder of Los Angeles fashion label Mimchik.

Prior to his current relationship, Arnett quietly split from fashion businesswoman Alessandra Brown in late 2024. They share a six-year-old son, Denny.

He was previously married to Amy Poehler from 2003 to 2016 and shares sons Archie, 17, and Abel, 16, with the actor.

Arnett was most recently linked with model Carolyn Murphy.

Arnett and his co-hosts Bateman and Hayes are scheduled to bring their Smartless podcast to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for a live show on 17 October.

"That's going to be a really fun event for us and a real pinch-me moment," Arnett recently told People.

"Honestly, it all just feels like such a gift. I'm just so grateful that anybody gives us even 30 seconds of their time."