Wynonna Judd exposes rift with sister Ashley

Sisters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd are "taking a break" from each other.

The singer revealed their rift in an interview with People, sharing she and the Double Jeopardy star aren't currently "connected".

"She's doing her thing, and I'm doing mine," Wynonna explained.

Their estrangement comes four years after Wynonna and Ashley's mother, Naomi Judd, died by suicide at the age of 76.

While reports at the time said that the late country icon's daughters were butting heads over her will, Wynonna denied this in October 2022.

"I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?" she asked People at the time.

Wynonna went on to gush about how "connected" and "powerful" their bond was after Naomi's death, explaining, "We're vulnerable with each other, and we're tender."

She did acknowledge, however, that they "disagree on so much ... as sisters", pointing out that the two "were separated at age 14 and 18 by success" and "missed out on a lot of time together".

The Grammy nominee is preparing to release her latest album, The Hard Truth, which she called her "most honest and vulnerable" to date.

The album also reportedly includes references to Wynonna's estranged daughter, Grace Kelley, who is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence in Virginia.