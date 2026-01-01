Sophia Bush reveals she and Ashlyn Harris secretly married

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris have been secretly married for more than a year.

One Tree Hill star Bush revealed in her new memoir, And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress, that she and her pro goalkeeper partner tied the knot in private during the summer of 2025.

The couple elaborated to Vogue that it was a small ceremony with Harris' two children in attendance.

"The kids were just running and happy, and we picked flowers from the property and our daughter Sloane was holding them. It was so fun for them, because it wasn't this pressure-filled day that's too much for young kids," Harris shared.

Bush recalled roasting marshmallows as a family on their wedding night.

"It was so precious, and zero pressure. I will never forget it, and I think wedding days sometimes aren't like that," she gushed.

Bush revealed that the couple had decided to go public with the news of their nuptials for transparency.

"I don't want to keep sitting on panels or in interviews and being like, 'My partner'. You're not my partner, you know? You're my wife. And it feels so amazing to say that," she opined.

Bush has been married twice before, to her One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006; and to businessman Grant Hughes from 2022 to 2023.

Harris was previously married to fellow US football star Ali Krieger, with whom she shares her adopted children, Sloane and Ocean. The sporty couple split in September 2023.

Bush and Harris confirmed their relationship in April 2024, in an essay for Glamour.