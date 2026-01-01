Jim Carrey marries for third time - report

Jim Carrey has reportedly married his longtime girlfriend, Min Ah.

On Wednesday, editors at TMZ reported that the Bruce Almighty actor recently tied the knot with Min Ah in a private ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Representatives for Jim have not yet commented on the report.

The pair were first photographed at an event together in 2022, though it's unclear when they started dating.

Jim also honoured his "companion" in a speech he gave at the at the César Awards in Paris, France in February.

"Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah," the 64-year-old declared in French. "You are an angel. I love you, Min Ah. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father, Percy Joseph Carrey who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter."

Previously, Jim was married to Melissa Womer from 1987 until they divorced in 1995. They share daughter Jane, 39.

The Mask star became a grandfather in 2010 when singer Jane welcomed a son, Jackson, with ex-partner Alex Santana.

Jim was also briefly married to his Dumb and Dumber co-star, Lauren Holly, in 1996.

In addition, he had high-profile relationships with Renée Zellweger and Jenny McCarthy in the past.