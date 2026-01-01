Obsession 'submitted as musical/comedy' for Golden Globes

Obsession has reportedly been submitted for the musical and comedy categories at the Golden Globe Awards.

There has been a lot of speculation over whether Curry Barker's surprise horror hit, which has grossed over $500 million worldwide from a budget of just $750,000, would be promoted as a drama or as a musical or comedy for the Golden Globes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Focus and other stakeholders have decided on the latter.

It's said that despite its dark nature and obvious horror leanings, those associated with the movie have pointed to audiences laughing at certain wild expressions, remarks and behaviour as Inde Navaratte's Nikki Freeman.

Sourced noted that the likes of Get Out, Poor Things, Bugonia, The Substance and The Banshees of Inisherin were also all submitted and accepting in the musical or comedy categories.

Obsession stars Navaratte as Nikki, whose friend Bear (Michael Johnston) is granted a One Willow Wish for her to fall in love with him, which has terrifying implications.

Filmmaker Barker previously admitted he wanted to "keep it playful" on set, and praised his scream queen's commitment to the role.

Speaking during a special screening of the movie for Focus Features at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hill last month, he said: "There’s a lot of people there on the other side of that camera, and to ask her to make a fool of herself in front of all these people was asking a lot."

Meanwhile, Megan Lawless - who played Bear and Nikki's friend Sarah - recalled the "completely unexpected" reaction audiences at Toronto International Film Festival had to her character's brutal death, which was originally much more violent.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m sitting here like, 'Aw, poor Sarah gets brutally killed.' The whole theatre at TIFF erupted into cheering at that moment.

"I was like, 'Why is everyone cheering? Ouch!' (Laughs) I did not expect everyone to be cheering. I thought people would be crying, maybe. (Laughs)

"But I think it’s because the moment is so iconic. These horror fans, that’s their bread and butter. They just go bananas for something like that."