Ben Affleck breaks silence on parents dying two months apart

Ben Affleck has broken his silence on his parents dying just two months apart earlier this year.

During an appearance on Kerry Washington's podcast Street You Grew Up On podcast on Wednesday, the Argo director addressed the passing of his father Timothy in April and mother Chris in June.

"My parents just died. Both of them. In April, and in June. It's sort of a big thing, and it's caused me to start thinking about my own childhood in ways that has been a little bit different," he said, noting that his mother's death made him appreciate how much she sacrificed for him and his brother Casey.

"I've certainly learned to even more deeply appreciate my mom," he continued. "And really value and see what she did and what the sacrifice and commitment that she made and how complete it was."

After Chris died, Ben read letters she wrote to his grandparents when she was a young woman "full of life and ambition and dreams".

"It was so interesting to me because all I knew was a person who just made me and my brother the absolute most important centre of her life," he shared. "And it really struck me that she was gorgeous and smart and thoughtful and passionate, and I just thought, 'This woman's amazing. She can do anything.' And there she was, my whole life."

Chris and Timothy divorced when Ben was 11, and the Affleck brothers were primarily raised by Chris.

Chris "died peacefully" in her sleep on 2 June, around six months after she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to an obituary published by the Boston Globe in July.

Casey made Timothy's death public knowledge last month when he premiered his movie Company at the Venice International Film Festival.

"It's dedicated to my parents because I lost both my mom and my dad this year, and they were very important to me," the Manchester by the Sea actor said during a press conference, without sharing further details.

Ben and Kerry are currently promoting their new movie Animals. The crime thriller will be released in select theatres and begin streaming via Netflix on 9 October.