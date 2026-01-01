Cliff Curtis hospitalised after Auckland car crash

Cliff Curtis was recently hospitalised with internal injuries after a road collision in Auckland, New Zealand.

The New Zealand actor, known for Hollywood projects like Avatar and Fear the Walking Dead, has confirmed to The New Zealand Herald that he was hospitalised with internal injuries after the crash on Auckland's waterfront last week.

According to the publication, the 58-year-old was one of two people in a Tesla when it crashed into a parked Prius taxi around 10.30pm on 23 September. The taxi driver was seriously injured in the collision.

In a statement to the publication, Curtis said, "I am deeply saddened by this incident. My thoughts are with those who were hurt, and their families at this time."

According to the actor, he helped the other injured parties with first aid until emergency services arrived on the scene.

The Piano star noted that he was "collaborating fully with relevant authorities" during their investigation into the crash, and would therefore make no further comments "out of respect for the process".

Fire and Emergency Auckland city senior station officer Michael Manning told the Herald that firefighters arrived on the scene to find a man trapped inside a Prius. He was cut out of the car and given life support.

Two people - one in a serious condition and another in a moderate condition - were taken to Auckland City Hospital.

No charges have been issued over the incident as yet, and the investigation is still ongoing.