Nicolas Cage believes Marvel is turning into a 'glorified WWE'

Nicolas Cage has criticised the newer films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, insisting they are essentially "glorified" wrestling matches.

During a recent Q&A at Fan Expo Dallas in Texas, the National Treasure actor told the crowd that earlier MCU films prioritised story and character over action, but the newer entries are all about fighting in "ridiculous outfits", like in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) matches.

"It started out, in my view, terrific. Some of the early stories were marvellous. The way that they wove all the threads together and told the different character stories and backstories," Cage explained.

"Lately - I do say this with love - when I see these 50-plus and otherwise intelligent and remarkably gifted thespians putting on these ridiculous outfits and getting ready for the fight - let's face it, it's all cutting to the fight - it's hard for me not to be reminded that the MCU is becoming a well-funded and glorified WWE."

Cage has not been a part of the MCU, however, he played the Marvel Comics character Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider in 2007's Ghost Rider and 2012's Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

More recently, he took on the title character in Prime Video's TV series Spider-Noir, playing an older version of Spider-Man who is a down-on-his-luck private investigator and superhero in 1930s New York City.

At the fan convention, he said of the show, "One of the things I liked about Spider-Noir was it wasn't cut into the fight. It was a detective story. There was a mystery there."

Cage added, "And I would like to see it (MCU) get back to telling the stories and not just cutting to the wrestling match."

Spider-Noir was released in May. It was cancelled after one season last month.