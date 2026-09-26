Olivier Martinez accuses Halle Berry of child abuse, requests sole custody

Halle Berry's ex Olivier Martinez is requesting sole custody of their 12-year-old son.

The former couple have been ordered to participate in confidential mediation to discuss the ongoing custody of Maceo, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The French actor filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against the Catwoman star, alleging she caused him "emotional and mental distress due to physical abuse of our minor child".

Martinez claimed that on Saturday, 26 September, Berry "physically abused our son, Maceo, by jumping on him, putting her hands around his neck, and choking him".

"While the September 26, 2026, incident in which Petitioner choked our son is the latest incident of abuse, I contend that there have been other instances of abuse over the course of the past few years," the filing alleges.

"These other incidents involve additional physical attacks against our son, as well as verbal and emotional abuse from Petitioner to me."

Berry and Martinez finalised their divorce after almost eight years in 2023.

The two agreed at the time to share joint legal custody of Maceo, with Berry agreeing to pay Martinez $8000 (£6000) a month in child support.

Berry and Martinez initially filed for divorce in October 2015 after two years of marriage. At the time, the pair released a statement saying they were moving forward "with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son".

Berry is also mother to daughter Nahla, 18, with ex Gabriel Aubry.