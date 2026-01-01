Olivier Martinez granted temporary restraining order against Halle Berry

Olivier Martinez has been granted a temporary restraining order against his ex-wife, Halle Berry.

On Thursday, editors at TMZ reported that the French actor had filed legal documents in which he alleged his former partner had physically attacked their 12-year-old son Maceo last month.

Martinez, 60, alleged it was not an isolated incident and that Berry had also threatened to have him deported to France.

Later in the day, a Los Angeles County judge granted the Unfaithful star the order, requiring Berry to stay 100 yards (91 metres) from him until the next hearing takes place on 16 October.

They also limited the times the Oscar-winning actress can see Maceo.

A short time after the filing became public, Berry's lawyer, Marina Beck, issued a statement to People in which she denied the allegations.

"To say this filing is entirely meritless and deliberately misleading would be an understatement," she commented to the outlet. "Fortunately, Halle is used to this kind of outrageous conduct from Mr. Martinez and, while she is deeply saddened, she will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo's best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs."

Berry, 60, and Martinez were married from 2013 until their divorce was finalised in December 2016. However, it wasn't until August 2023 that issues relating to custody were settled, with the Gothika star ordered to pay $8,000 (£6,000) a month in child support to her ex-husband, along with "4.3% of any income she receives above $2 million".

Berry also shares daughter Nahla, 18, with ex-partner Gabriel Aubry.

The Catwoman actress announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Van Hunt, in February.